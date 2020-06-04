Jaysean Paige re-signs with Best Virginia

One of Best Virginia’s top scorers from last season’s The Basketball Tournament will be back on the squad’s roster for this year’s edition of the tournament.

Jaysean Paige announced on the Final Fourcast’s Twitter account that he will be playing for the WVU alumni team this year, marking his second consecutive year with the squad.

“I’m looking forward to scrapping and locking up with the guys for another run at getting this money,” Paige said in his announcement video.

Let @born_ready0 Jaysean Paige tell you he's coming back to @thetournament for BEST VIRGINIA pic.twitter.com/zwQGF8wMXj — The Final Fourcast • BEST VIRGINIA TBT (@finalfourcast) June 4, 2020

In last year’s tournament, Paige averaged 14 points per game while adding 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds. He also finished the alley-oop that gave Best Virginia the win in their opening-round matchup with Seven City Royalty.

As a Mountaineer from 2014-15 to 2015-16, Paige averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while pacing WVU as a senior with a scoring average of 13.7.