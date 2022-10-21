One department store retailer is making big changes and you can see them at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley.

JCPenney at Crossroads Mall celebrated the grand opening of JCPenney Beauty. The store ended its partnership with makeup store Sephora to bring in their new partnership and concept.

Beauty Manager Ashley Sanchez said they carry over 250 brands and even brought in a new partner to expand their inclusivity.

“Thirteen Lune is our flagship partnership. They are kind of like a store within our store. There’s over 54 brands with them and their main focus is bringing a face for black and brown-owned brands,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez added the inclusion even reaches out to men and anyone interested in makeup or skincare.