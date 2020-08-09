Jeep Club holds drive-by prayer parade for Princeton Health Care Center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Last week, Governor Jim Justice designated Princeton Health Care Center a COVID-19 hot spot.

Following the news, Co-Administrator Brandon Myles with Country Roads Jeep Club organized a drive-by prayer parade for the staff and residents on Sunday, August 9.

That same morning, additional deaths from the nursing home were reported and now more than ever, the Princeton community want to let them know they’re thinking of them during this hard time.

“The club wanted to bring everybody together and definitely show support, I’m sure they are exhausted I’m sure they have been through a lot and we’re not out of this yet, so we want to make sure that we’re behind them 100%,” Myles said.

Cars and jeeps made a lap around the center to wave and say hi to the staff and residents. On the second lap, they stopped for a moment of prayer lead by local Pastor, Ryan Parks.

Princeton Health Care Center employees felt the love from their friends and neighbors. They posted a statement on social media Sunday and said:

“We cannot express enough thanks to everyone who came out for Sunday’s drive-thru prayer event. There were very few dry eyes by the end of it. The support and love that everyone at PHCC felt was beyond compare. Thank you all.” -PHCC Staff



Myles wants to remind people during the crazy time of the COVID-19 pandemic returning to pray is one thing that can bring everyone together.

“Prayer works. Prayer works better in numbers,” Myles said. “With social distancing and everything a lot of people haven’t been able to go to church, there are several churches in the area that they endorse online services that way you can still be in your pajamas at home watching your church service.”