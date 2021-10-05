Jefferson County man arrested for DUI in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– In Fayette County, a Jefferson County man was arrested in Oak Hill on Monday, October 4, 2021.

According to police, citizens alerted the authorities after witnessing Carson Earl Miller driving erratically in the Oak Hill area. An officer made contact with the suspect after he witnessed the vehicle drive into the other lane, almost striking oncoming traffic.

After Miller was stopped, deputies were able to determine that Miller was under the influence of alcohol and possibly other controlled substances.

According to the report, deputies looked at Miller’s record and found multiple convictions of DUI, including two 3rd offense DUI, both felonies. Miller was arrested and charged with 3rd offense DUI.

For any information about this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or send a private message to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook. Another option is to contact the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.