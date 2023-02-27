BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Rashad Thompson, Brian Kidd, and Jamal Bradley were all named to the Woodrow Wilson High School Hall of Fame, a wall at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center which is dedicated to honoring Flying Eagles basketball.

But family of the men said their jerseys were recently removed from the Hall of Fame display and returned to them without notice.

The three former athletes each face charges of serious crimes. Thompson is convicted in the 2021 murder of a seven-year-old Cranberry Prosperity Elementary School student. Kidd is serving up to 20 years in prison for a sexual abuse charge, and Bradley, a school resource officer in Richlands County, South Carolina, is charged but not convicted of sex abuse charges involving a minor.

Raleigh County Commission, the City of Beckley, and Raleigh County Schools are the three organizations that make decisions regarding the convention center, but the principal of Woodrow Wilson High School said he made the decision to remove the jerseys after hearing from community members.

“We were highlighting three jerseys that were attributed to individuals that had been convicted of or accused of crimes involving children,” said Stafford, who began serving as principal this past school year.

He said he faced a tough call but decided to remove the jerseys because of the seriousness of the charges against the three players.

“We don’t erase them from the record books,” said Stafford. “The reality is, they contributed to our school, once upon a time, in a very real way. What I’d like to focus on is, ‘Hey, as the principal of Woodrow Wilson High School, I’m tasked with making sure we are bringing attention to the right people, for the right reasons.'”

Stafford said his decision does not remove the players from the Hall of Fame. The decision is made by an independent board, he said. Bradley’s family told 59News that Bradley is still waiting for his court case to be resolved.