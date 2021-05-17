Jessica Lunceford back in court, accused in murder case

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jessica Lunceford was back in court on Monday, May 17, 2021 for a bond revocation hearing. Lunceford was arrested in 2019 and charged with first degree murder for the death of an elderly woman.

Lunceford is accused of killing Sylvia Washington at a home in Beckley in 2014. Detectives said Washington died from blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators said they also found evidence she had been strangled. Lunceford was Washington’s caretaker at the time.

Judge Kirkpatrick approved Lunceford’s bond revocation at Monday’s hearing. She was sent back to jail for not paying home confinement fees. Lunceford has been ordered to pay $2,000 in fees. She has been on home confinement since 2019.

Lunceford’s trial is set for July 6, 2021.