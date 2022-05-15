PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One restaurant in Princeton is testing out its menu for residents in the community. Jimmies Restaurant is holding its soft opening to the public to work out any bugs they encounter.

They are not new to the Grassroots District though, Jimmies was open about 100 years ago.

Owner Jamie Hall said she can’t contain how she feels about bringing some of the history back to the present.

“It’s exciting, we’ve been planning this for over a year and can’t believe it’s already here. Yeah, we’re so super excited,” Hall said.

The soft opening will end May 20, 2022, when they will officially open their doors.