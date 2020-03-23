Jim’s Drive In holding strong during COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local restaurant in Lewisburg is holding strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim’s Drive In is a staple for the Lewisburg community. Employee and daughter of the owner, Lynn Massie, said community support is essential during this time.

“We like to be here because we like to be here for our community because our community supports us 110 percent in everything,” Massie said.

But not much has changed at Jim’s Drive In with the recent COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Lynn Massie, whose mother owns the Drive In, told 59News since the business has always been curbside, they have not had to change much when it comes to customer service. Massie said there have been other changes made in the last couple of weeks.

“We’re doing ketchup in paper containers,” Massie said. “We’re doing all of our french fries in paper containers. We’ve done away with anything that’s reusable.”

Massie said she is not too worried about the family’s restaurant during this time. They are running business per usual, but they are taking the extra steps. Massie added the connection they have with the local community is heartwarming.

“Our family’s been here for 20 years,” Massie said. The business has been here since the 40’s. It’s survived a lot of things and we hope we can survive this too. With the community support, we can survive this.”

Massie left everyone with this message of support, not only for other business owners, but for everyone who hears.

“We’re all in this together. There’s so many restaurants in town, we’ve all been here for so long,” Massie said. “We all kinda support each other. Anything we can do to help anybody else we want to do.”

Massie also said she is less concerned about the revenue they bring in, but more about the service they are providing and being there to hold up the community during this time of uncertainty.