BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The state’s growing tourism industry is feeling the pinch of too few hospitality workers, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, a Raleigh County business leader said.

A recent study by WalletHub shows the state has a job vacancy rate of nearly eight percent, which is the third worst in the nation.

Only Alaska and Georgia had lower work force participation rates, according to the study.

Michelle Rotellini, CEO of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said an upcoming Job and Resource Fair, hosted by her organization, focuses on getting those in the hospitality sector, including hotel and restaurant workers, back in the job force.

“One of the partners that we have for the job fair is Goodwill Industries,” Rotellini said on Monday, May 1, 2023. “And they have a program called Good Host, where they actually train employees for the hospitality industry.”

Tourism is one of West Virginia’s main industries.