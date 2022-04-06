BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College’s 33rd Annual Career Fair returned after two years of being canceled. The event took place on campus Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Senator Joe Manchin and WorkForce West Virginia partner with the college to make the event happen.

Rebekah Hatch, the Career Internship Coordinator at BSC, says it’s important to expose your children to job fairs because there are many possibilities within the community.



“Employers are looking for three things: problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and effective communicators- both verbal and written,” Hatch said. “This is your time to come out face to face and meet someone. Practice your firm handshake. Your soft skills.”



Hatch adds career fairs are great for students who want to work close to home.