LANSING, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin took a tour of America’s newest national park on Saturday to take a look at recent improvements.

Senator Manchin along with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, applauded recent investments into the park at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve received more than $4.8 Million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Great American Outdoors Act.

Some of that money will go towards the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Trail Connectivity Project which will fund the construction of multi-use trails in Fayette County.