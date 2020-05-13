Joel Drumheller gets birthday celebration from community that will stick with his family forever

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Celebrating three decades is a milestone for anyone, but it is especially big for Joel Drumheller. Joel has Down syndrome, something his family says typically prevents those living with the genetic disorder from ever seeing the age of 30.

Vernon Drumheller, Joels’ father, said this was an opportunity for them to show a wealth of love to someone who may be judged because of his disability.

“We are just happy we were able to do something really special for his 30th birthday. A lot of kids with Down syndrome, they don’t make it this far, and so we are just excited that the good Lord has given us the opportunity to have him with us through all of these years,” Drumheller said.

Joel is the kind of person who lights up the room the second he walks in, so his sister, Leah, wanted to make sure he got the celebration he deserved.

“We just wanted to come up with a different and kind of out of the box way to celebrate his birthday which is what we usually try to do and we have not been able to celebrate his birthday in awhile,” Leah Drumheller said.

Joel was joined by family members along with community members to celebrate his big day.