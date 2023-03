TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) – It is the celebration of one of America’s great folk heroes – John Henry Days are coming back to Summers County.

The 2023 edition of John Henry Days in Talcott will feature The Goodson Boys Band from right here in West Virginia on Friday July 7th, and on Saturday July 8th the event will be headlined by rock group Rick K. and the Allnighters.

Guests can look forward to some good music and good times at Talcott’s biggest celebration of the year.