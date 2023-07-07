TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — It is that time of year again! John Henry Days have officially arrived in Talcott.

The yearly celebration honors the legend of John Henry and his famous battle against the steam engine.

The event features live music, food trucks, games, and the annual rubber duck pluck which features a grand prize of $2,000 cash.

John Henry Days Committee President Pam Lewis said the festival brings generations of Talcott residents back to the town every year.

“I know a lot of volunteers have got all kinds of relatives in town staying with them. It’s kind of like a homecoming, of sorts,” Lewis told 59News.

This year’s John Henry days will have something for Talcott residents of all ages. The brand new kids zone will feature a bouncy house and an obstacle course.