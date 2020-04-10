Josh Reeve named Raleigh County Teacher of the Year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the COVID-19 Pandemic going on across the world and schools being closed until further notice, teachers are still be recognized for their work in the classroom. The Raleigh County Board of Education announced Josh Reeve as the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Reeve is currently the technology education teacher at Park Middle School. He said he got into teaching to make an impact on students, like his teachers did.

“Something I thought I could do and make a difference,” Reeve said. “Some of the teachers I had, some really good ones, but some really bad ones and I thought it was something I could do better.”

Reeve will not represent Raleigh County Schools in the state-level recognition program for the state teacher of the year award.