Judas Priest to come to Charleston this October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The English heavy metal band Judas Priest will be visiting Charleston as part of their rescheduled 50th-anniversary North American tour.

The ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ will also feature Sabaton as openers.

The North American tour will start in Sept. 8 in Reading, PA and end on Nov. 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Judas Priest

Judas Priest will be in Charleston on Oct. 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale beginning this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are available now.

Confirmed Tour Dates: