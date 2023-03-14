BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick denied an accused shooter’s request for a change in counsel but ruled he can review the state’s evidence against him prior to his trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Andrew Miller, 31, of Charleston, is accused of shooting a man at the Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley on June 2, 2022.

Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said Miller did not legally own the firearm. Parsons said the shooting occurred in one apartment and that the victim then went to a second apartment.

Miller faces a charge of malicious wounding, a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of wanton endangerment.

He asked the court to appoint a new defense attorney or to appoint a co-counsel. He said he has been unable to meet with his attorney, Mike Froble, to review a 911 call and video from apartment security cameras and police cameras.

“I haven’t got to listen to any of the calls. I haven’t got to listen to any of the recordings, and I haven’t been able to see any of the videos,” Miller said during the Tuesday, March 14, 2023, hearing. “And I would highly appreciate it before the twentieth or the trial date I could see these videos and know how the state’s case against me is going to be presented.”

Kirkpatrick noted Miller has been represented by multiple court-appointed attorneys and has made similar requests for each. Kirkpatrick said Froble has been diligent and instead ordered that Miller be brought to his courtroom to review the evidence against him with Froble on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Miller indicated he was satisfied with Kirkpatrick’s decision.

In addition, Kirkpatrick ruled jurors would tour the Hargrove Street complex where the alleged shooting occurred, that Monday, March 27, 2023, will be reserved for jury selection and that Miller will receive appropriate clothing to wear to court so that he will not be forced to wear a jail jumpsuit in the presence of jurors.