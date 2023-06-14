BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 19th Annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off this coming week with fun and educational events.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America and honors the nation’s enslaved forebearers.

The 2023 events will include the inaugural Connie McKeever Freedom Walk and a gathering at New River Park, with free hot dogs, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Event organizers say the fun will start with a free bowling game for kids at Leisure Lanes and will honor veterans with a flag-raising ceremony at Wright Hunter Cemetery.

Local artists are scheduled perform, and Xavier Oglesby will host a card game on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Woman’s Club of Beckley.

“A lot of people say, ‘Wow, this is the African-American’s Fourth of July,’ but you know, overarching to me, it’s just the opportunity to educate the man to the left, and the man to the right of me, and everyone that participates,” said Tina Pannell, an organizer of the Juneteenth celebration.

Communities have celebrated Juneteenth for more than a century. In 2021, President Joe Biden officially recognized the day as a federal holiday.