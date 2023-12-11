HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Junior Gill’s Toy and Food Drive has been helping children across Summers County since 2008.

This year marks the fifteenth year since the drive started, and Drive President Junior Gill announced they will be crossing county lines this year to help children in Fayette and Mercer counties as well.

Gill says that none of this would be possible without the help of the people and businesses of Summers County who donate to the drive year-round.

Gill predicts that they will be giving toys, clothes, and hygiene products to over 200 children this year.

Applications for children are still open. Any child in need sixteen or younger is eligible.

For more information about how to donate and the application process, you can contact Junior Gill at 304-860-8681.