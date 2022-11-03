BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors hearing evidence in the trial of Rashad Thompson, a former all-star high school basketball player who is on trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son with a hammer in 2021, visited the public housing complex where the couple and child lived at the time.

They visited the apartment on Thursday, November 3, 2022, the fourth day of Thompson’s trial. is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.

Jurors went inside the rowhouse at Lewis Ritchie Apartments where Tre-Shaun Brown was murdered in the early hours of March 18, 2021. Police discovered his body on the sofa, according to the criminal complaint.

Tre-Shaun’s mother, Felicia Brown, 26, testified earlier in the trial that she and Thompson had dinner and drank alcohol around 11 p.m. on March 17, 2021. She said they began arguing over the children being sick and Thompson choked her and then stabbed her with a knife from the kitchen.

Brown said Tre-Shaun was asleep on a sofa when she ran to the next-door neighbor’s apartment for help. That neighbor, according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, went back to the apartment and brought out Brown’s and Thompson’s two-year-old child.

She returned to the apartment for Tre-Shaun and discovered his body on the sofa, according to courtroom testimony. Neighbors called 911 to report the murder.

Police allege Thompson told them he just “lost it.”

Beckley Police Department Cpl. Ryan Cuevas was one of the first officers to respond. He took photographs of the crime scene for evidence.

Hatfield showed Cuevas’ photographs to jurors and the gallery, including graphic photos of Tre-Shaun’s body, as Cuevas described the scene for jurors.

The little boy, who was autistic and disabled since birth, was lying under a Spider-Man blanket. Brown testified she had given him prescription sleep medication.

There was blood splatter on the wall and a bloody hammer in Brown’s apartment.

Cuevas had photographed a knife and blood on the doorstep of the apartment next door, where Brown testified she had run when Thompson allegedly stabbed her.

Several spectators began to sob when Hatfield presented the photographs of Tre-Shaun.

The trial resumes on Friday, November 4, 2022, before Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.