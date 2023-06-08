BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jurors in United States District Court for Southern District of West Virginia awarded a Beckley plaintiff around $8,600 in a civil rights violation judgment against two Beckley Police Department officers.

The jury in the civil lawsuit say Beckley Police Department Officers Justin Ward and Zane England both violated the first and fourth amendment rights of Cindy Jafary, a former Raleigh County Board of Education president.

The jury ruled Ward arrested Jafary maliciously in February 2020, after she verbally challenged police during an investigation at a relative’s house and that England conspired with Ward, according to Jafary’s attorney, Mike Hissam.

Jafary was initially arrested for obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor. A Raleigh County judge later expunged the charge from Jafary’s record, Hissam said.

Jafary alleged in the September 2020 civil lawsuit that officers timed her arrest so she was forced to spend a night at Southern Regional Jail in order to inflict emotional distress as a form of retaliation.

Ward testified Thursday that the officers had responded to a domestic violence incident at the home of Jafary’s relative, where a college-aged daughter, her mother and other family members had allegedly been in a physical altercation before police arrived.

Ward testified police are trained to treat domestic violence incidents as among the dangerous and unpredictable. He said there were a number of people inside the home and that Jafary argued with him at different times for a period of around 10 minutes and would not immediately leave when he told her to do so, causing him to take attention from assisting England, who was in a room alone with a number of people.

The family members did not become violent, Ward testified, and two of them became ill while officers were present.

Ward stated that he believed had enough evidence to get a warrant for misdemeanor obstruction and denied he arrested Jafary maliciously or timed the arrest to force her to go to jail.

Jafary said she was exercising her First Amendment right to free speech when she challenged and questioned Ward and that the two officers violated her Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure when they arrested her without due cause.

Jafary’s attorney said the jury’s judgment was important for Jafary personally and because of the message sent to citizens.

“We’re very respectful of police and the hard work that police do, and Cindy Jafary comes from a law enforcement family,” Hissam said. “But the message that it sends, and that we asked the jury to send, is that the police have to play by the rules. The rules are there for a reason. They’re there to protect all of us.”

The City of Beckley will pay an undisclosed figure for attorneys’ fees along with the jury’s judgment from the city’s insurance policy, said Hissam.