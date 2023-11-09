BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Just for Kids Advocacy Center welcomed in their new executive director this week.

Just for Kids is a non-profit organization that works with families and children suspected of being a victim of child abuse.

Dr. Deanee Johnson’s first official day was this Monday, November 6, 2023. Her goal is to help further the Just for Kids mission.

Dr. Johnson said she is excited to get started and to begin making a difference as soon as possible.

“One of the biggest things, and I think that Just for Kids already has this going for them, is that shared philosophy that children come first and that we’re in it to ensure that the best interest of the children are kept in the forefront,” said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson previously worked in numerous child advocacy centers across the nation, as well as the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.