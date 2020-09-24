Just For Kids to host virtual Cyber Safety Workshop

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While students switch to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for parents to learn how to talk to their child about cyber safety.

Just For Kids is hosting a virtual Cyber Safety Workshop for parents and guardians. Executive Director, Scott Miller, said kids can be contacted by anyone through social media. He said it is important to build trust between you and your kid, so they come to you when a stranger comes to them.

“Every child who has an electronic device, which is now every child, is being contacted by somebody,” Miller said. “Not necessarily a sexual predator, but looking for money, looking for whatever, and most parents have no idea.”

The Cyber Security seminar is free for parents. It will be September 30, 2020 at Noon on Zoom. Register for this event here.