Justice for Breonna Taylor & Supreme Court protest held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Throughout the country, people protested the death of Breonna Taylor. Four young community members worked with the City of Beckley Police Department and the Women’s March of Beckley to hold a peaceful protest.

Co-Organizer of the protest, Resian Scruggs, said on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, many walked the streets of Beckley bringing awareness to the social injustice that is going on around the country.

“So equality can be a normal thing we shouldn’t have to fight for it or it shouldn’t be such a hard battle,” Scruggs said. “So we just wanted everybody to understand we need to have equality for everybody.”

People of all ages marched from the courthouse in Beckley to Robert C Byrd Drive and back to the courthouse, chanting. Organizers said while there has not been any police brutality happening locally, it is still important to bring awareness to the issue. They said their support and relationship with the Beckley Police Department is amazing.

“It’s been very supportive. I met with Mr. Bailey they’ve been very supportive,” Scruggs said. “All I can say is thank you, thank you for helping us with this event. We’re very greatful, we’re always greatful.”

Organizers Shahaley Beck and Courtney Arnold also had a message for the people younger then them.

“Stick up for what you believe in. Fight for everybody’s rights,” Beck said.

“Always fight for everybody you love even people you don’t love even people you don’t know continue to just voice your opinion and everything,” Arnold said.