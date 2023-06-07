BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of properties owned by Governor Jim Justice are up for auction in Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties as payment for delinquent taxes according to notices published by county tax officials.

The real estate in Raleigh and Wyoming counties are owned by the governor and by Justice family businesses, according to tax records.

The West Virginia Auditor’s Office has taken over the properties in Raleigh and Wyoming counties because of debt owed.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, that Justice was unable to immediately comment because he was at the funeral of West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard in Mingo County.

The McDowell County properties are scheduled for auction on June 14, 2023, while the Raleigh County properties are to be auctioned on June 15, 2023, followed by the properties in Wyoming County on June 16, 2023.

Tax records in Raleigh County show Justice has paid delinquent taxes plus fees in past years.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver says Justice now owes around $300,000 in total taxes in Raleigh County.