K-9s undergo routine training in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Have you ever seen how officers train their K-9 partners? M.A.B. K9 was out in Alderson on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, training some K-9s outside the Alderson Community Center.

Mac Brackenrich is the owner of M.A.B. K-9. He said the K-9s were undergoing routine training for tracking, search and rescue, as well as training a new detection dog. Brackenrich said the process is lengthy, many dogs are trained for up to two years, but it is also important.

“If it was to ever come up in a court situation, we do documentation on our court records to show our dogs are routinely trained and up to state and national standards to perform the duties we ask them to do along with our handlers,” Brackenrich said.

Brackenrich said the K-9’s can go anywhere in the Nation if given the opportunity. He added they are even looking to get the dogs FEMA certified so they can help with hurricane or natural disaster deployment.