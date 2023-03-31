FILE – A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, N.Y.

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) joined Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and other U.S. senators to introduce a bill designed to close a loophole that allows gun sales without full background checks.

According to Senator Kaine, the Background Check Completion Act is designed to counteract the gun sale loophole known as the “Charleston loophole.” This loophole allows gun sales to continue if a background check is not completed within a certain time period, even if the buyer is not legally allowed to purchase a gun. The BCC Act would require a completed background check for every buyer who purchases a gun from a federally-licensed gun dealer.

The vast majority of Americans support strengthening background checks, and it’s unacceptable that individuals who should be prohibited from being sold guns can still buy them even if their background check takes longer than three days… This commonsense bill would close this dangerous loophole and help ensure that guns aren’t sold to those who haven’t passed a background check. Tim Kaine, Virginia Senator (D)

Other senators such as Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Bob Casey (D-PA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Alex Padilla (D-CA) also cosponsored this bill.