Kanawha County school counselor arrested for child porn

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to federal court documents, an Elkview man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security traced an online username, under which several videos and an image of prepubescent and pubescent minors engaged in sexual activity had been uploaded to the Kik app, to 42-year-old Todd Christopher Roatsey, an Elkview resident.

On October 27, federal agents obtained a search warrant for Roatsey’s residence in Elkview and seized numerous electronic devices including a Samsung tablet consistent with the device that had uploaded the images mentioned previously. The tablet had been reset to factory settings a week prior to the execution of the search warrant, but agents were able to determine that the Kik application used to upload the images had been previously installed on the device.

Agents searched a media card removed from Roatsey’s phone and found numerous conversations that appeared to be with girls in the age range of late elementary through middle school on a messaging application.

26 images and seven videos of child pornography were found on a laptop seized from the residence. Numerous anti-forensic programs were also found on the laptop.

Pinch Elementary School’s website lists Todd Roatsey as a Counselor at the school.

13 News reached out to Kanawha County Schools, and they issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“We are aware of charges brought against a KCS school staff member. As it is a personnel matter, we are not able to discuss. We will follow all applicable policies and procedures in handling the situation.”

Mr. Roatsey is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.