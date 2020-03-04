Katherine Johnson Celebration of Life and service details

HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) – A two-day service, open to the public, will be held to commemorate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson.

Johnson, 101, passed on Monday, February 24, and was known to the community as a barrier-breaking, trailblazer who paved the way for women in STEM across the nation.

Her viewing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Newport News. It will continue into the evening at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m.

The Saturday viewing at the Hampton University Convocation Center begins at 9 a.m followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m.

The public guest book is open for signatures and includes service details.