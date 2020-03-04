Katherine Johnson Celebration of Life and service details

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) – A two-day service, open to the public, will be held to commemorate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson.

Johnson, 101, passed on Monday, February 24, and was known to the community as a barrier-breaking, trailblazer who paved the way for women in STEM across the nation.

Her viewing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Newport News. It will continue into the evening at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m.

The Saturday viewing at the Hampton University Convocation Center begins at 9 a.m followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m.

The public guest book is open for signatures and includes service details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control"

How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%

Thumbnail for the video titled "How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%"

Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room"

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers"

AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes

Thumbnail for the video titled "AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News