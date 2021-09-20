Kayak pinned on Gauley River, NPS investigating

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A kayak is pinned at the fourth drop of Lost Paddle Rapids on the Gauley River.

Eve West, the Chief of Interpretation for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Gauley River National Recreation Area, said a text came in on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. about a kayak found at the Lost Paddle Rapids.

West could not confirm if anyone is missing or if a body was found. Crews are currently reducing water levels along the Gauley so they can safely search the area. A final reduction will happen at 4:30 p.m. and water levels will be at the lowest point at 6:30 p.m.

The National Park Service and the Fayette County Rope and Rescue are currently on the scene.

The Lost Paddle Rapids have a Class Five Rapid rating and is a part of the Gauley River.