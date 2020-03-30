Keep Mercer Clean Campaign getting people out of their houses

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Organizers of the Keep Mercer Clean Campaign has found a way to get people outdoors while still social distancing.
Their “Take Five” initiative allows people to take a break from being inside while helping make their community a cleaner place.
This means five orange bags, and a grabber will be dropped at your home, and once the bags are filled with litter, organizers will come and pick it up. Volunteers must be at least 11-years-old.
Here are some more guidelines:
- Must wear bright colors
- Must have closed shoes, long sleeve shirts, long pants, and gloves must be worn
- Carry a cellphone to community with teammates and Solid Waste Authority Staff
- No pets
- Bring plenty of fluids to drink
- Know the location of the nearest hospital
- No alcoholic beverages
- Beware of your surroundings
- Use the buddy system
- Do not pick up hazardous items
- Do not overstuffed bags
- Wash hands with soap and water during clean up
If your interested in signing up you can text 304-320-0039 for more information.