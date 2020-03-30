Keep Mercer Clean Campaign getting people out of their houses

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Organizers of the Keep Mercer Clean Campaign has found a way to get people outdoors while still social distancing.

Their “Take Five” initiative allows people to take a break from being inside while helping make their community a cleaner place.

This means five orange bags, and a grabber will be dropped at your home, and once the bags are filled with litter, organizers will come and pick it up. Volunteers must be at least 11-years-old.

Here are some more guidelines:

Must wear bright colors

Must have closed shoes, long sleeve shirts, long pants, and gloves must be worn

Carry a cellphone to community with teammates and Solid Waste Authority Staff

No pets

Bring plenty of fluids to drink

Know the location of the nearest hospital

No alcoholic beverages

Beware of your surroundings

Use the buddy system

Do not pick up hazardous items

Do not overstuffed bags

Wash hands with soap and water during clean up

If your interested in signing up you can text 304-320-0039 for more information.