BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Winter means farming season slows way down, but there are still things to be taken care of around the farm.

Livestock, especially cattle, need nutrient rich hay and ample quantities of water to sustain them as they burn more energy in the cold. Wind breaks are also a necessity in order to give them a reprieve from the harsh weather conditions.

In terms of fields, now is the time to get your soil tested for its pH balance, sprinkle lime over soil that needs more nutrients, and start planning what crops you’ll plant and where you’ll get your seeds for the spring.

“With the cold temperatures it’s very important that we keep good quality hay in front of the cattle,” added WVU Agricultural Extension Agent David Richmond. “When we say good quality hay, we’re thinking about hay that has a total digestive nutrients of about 50.”

For more information, call the WVU Extension Agency at (304) 255-9321.