Danese, WV (WVNS) — Crickmer Farms Christmas Trees and Nursery in Danese has firs and spruces ready to take home and decorate for the season.

The farm welcomes visitors to cut their own perfect tree from the several lots they have. Owner Louise Tolliver also has the know-how to keep your tree looking green and lush until you’re ready to decorate.

She says that because the trees are fresh-cut, they need to be placed in a bucket of water as soon as you get it home. The trees need to stay hydrated to keep their foliage full and beautiful. That fresh cut will soak up the water over the days and weeks before you’re ready to set it up to decorate.

Crickmer Farms Christmas Trees and Nursery also offers pre-cut trees for convenience, and their shop has a variety to hand-made wreaths and Christmas decor to look through.

Crickmer Farms will be open Wednesdays and Sundays beginning November 29th from 10A.M. until 5P.M. Those wanting to select and cut their perfect tree themselves have until December 19th to do so. For more information, contact Crickmer Farms at (304) 484-7661.