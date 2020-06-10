Keith Compton elected as new Mercer County Magistrate for Division 3

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– For the Division 3 Magistrate Race in Mercer County, Keith Compton took on current Magistrate, Sandra Dorsey. Compton beat Dorsey in the Primary Election.

Compton said having the support from members of the community is amazing.

“I served 25 years on the police department and since I retired I wanted to continue serving,” Compton said. “I taught in the school for a while. During this election I have to thank my family. If it wasn’t for my wife and kids during all this it wouldn’t be possible.”

Compton said after seeing how the court system work while he was a police officer made him want to run for magistrate to hopefully make a few changes.