BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Chocolates, flowers, and jewelry, that is what some see on Valentine’s Day but at Kenzies Kakes and Coffee, it is all about the sweets.

Kenzie’s Kakes has goodies galore, from chocolate-covered strawberries to cupcakes to cakes. While it is too late to place personalized orders, you can still get your hands on some of the goodies!

“We are going to have as many chocolate-covered strawberries, dozens, and half dozens, we are going to have cakes ready, cupcakes, baby cakes, brownies. We are going to have the coolers totally full so hopefully, all-day Saturday and all-day Monday people can come in and get their Valentine’s Day goodies even if it’s last minute,” said Mackenzie Brogan the owner of Kenzie’s Kakes.

Kenzie’s Kakes recently moved from their old home in the School of Harmony to right off of Ritter Drive in Beaver. Brogan said it has made a world of difference, especially around the holidays.

“Being on the main road has helped us a ton, having the big hot pink sign out on the road has really gotten our name out there. With the increased business also means an increase in word of mouth. It’s been great.”

While this time of year might be busy and sometimes stressful, it is critical for small business especially local bakeries.

“Our holiday seasons are the hardest times to get through based on our work time frame, you know our hours are long and our bodies are tired but that is really what gets us through the year. Christmas, Thanksgiving and Valentines day, those are our big ones,” said Brogan.

While Brogans name might be on the sign, it takes a village to get through all the orders and make sure everyone has a happy stomach come February 14th .

“My name might be on the sign, but this is absolutely not me. I have incredible bakers, I have chocolate people who are talented at that, I have great decorators our baristas are great, our customer service up front. It is really a group effort, and I could not do it without all of them,” said Brogan.

Kenzie’s Kakes will open at 7 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.