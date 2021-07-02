Kenzie’s Kakes looking forward to making big move

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local business is moving to a bigger and better space.

Kenzie’s Kakes is currently located in the School of Harmony building in Beaver. Soon, they will be at the former Holiday Grooming Location on Ritter Drive.

The owner, Mackenzie Brogan, said they are moving because of how much the business grew in the last year.

“We have just outgrown every inch of space that we have, we are packed in here like sardines, the customers are fantastic and they just keep coming back,” Brogan said.

There is no official moving date for Kenzie’s Kakes yet, but they expect to be fully relocated in the next couple of months.