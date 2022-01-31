Keystone – Northfork area in McDowell County finally gets clean water

KEYSTONE, WV (WVNS) – After living with a boil water notice for the better part of the last decade, the Keystone – Northfork area of McDowell County finally has clean water.

Hundreds of people in the area were struggling with unclean drinking water for years, but the McDowell County Public Service District finally resolved the issue. Michael Brooks of the McDowell County Commission, said he hopes this is a sign of things to come for other communities in McDowell County that have also struggled to get clean drinking water.

“I think it’s our responsibility to continually relay to those folks in Charleston, Washington or what have you the needs of our people,” Brooks told 59 News. “And no, I don’t think that this is just a one-and-done thing. I think this is a sign of more things to come for the folks here in McDowell County.”

Brooks highlighted clean water struggles in the Bradshaw mountain area, and sewage troubles in the Keystone area as two future projects he hopes the commission can help out with.