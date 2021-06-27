KFit, along with another yoga company, host second goat yoga class

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Rain showers on Saturday, June 27, 2021 did not stop people from getting outside and enjoying some yoga. KFit Fitness Boutique teamed up with Evolve Mental Health and Wellness Yoga and hosted their second goat yoga class, this time at Weather Ground Brewery.

Guests had the opportunity to let out some stress while also getting some cute photo opportunities with the goats. Many people got creative and even started building a human pyramid with the goats being at the top.

Katelyne Fry is the owner of the KFit. She hosted this class alongside the owner of Evolve Health and Wellness Yoga, Julie Bowles.



“I feel like they are a big help as far as the stress reliever and look at how cute they are. So, having that go on it’s fun and anytime you are having fun and you are smiling that is a huge stress reliever, and then you add the yoga and things together its just great,” Bowles said.



“It’s great energy. I read that about benefits of goat yoga and I wanted to see if them jumping onto your back actually does something for you physically, it doesn’t, it’s just fun. But, mentally animals are really great for any type of anxiety, stress,” Fry said.



Fry and Bowles believe events like this are needed now more than ever since we are slowly coming out of a pandemic. Bowles also said she will have a full moon yoga event on July 24th.