KFit Fitness Boutique expands to bigger studio, offers more classes

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– A couple months ago, a new aerial yoga studio moved to Beaver, Raleigh County. Within a few short months, that business grew, leaving the owner with no choice but to expand.

Katelyne Fry is the owner of the fitness boutique, KFIT. She said within a three month span, the demand for aerial yoga and other classes at the studio grew and eventually they outgrew the original space.

Located in the School of Harmony, Fry held a new grand opening ceremony on Thursday, May 13, 2021 to introduce clients to her new studio.

“There is a lot more space, we now have 13 silks and bungees whereas I had eight in the last one so there is a lot more space for that,” Fry said.

KFIT offers a variety of classes like aerial yoga, bungee fitness, barre, and boxing. Fry said more classes are added to the schedule every month.

On May 23, 2021, KFIT will host goat yoga. If you are interested in attending, you can visit their Facebook page.