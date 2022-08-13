FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The state fair is all about fun and games – but there’s one game show at the fairgrounds designed specifically for kids. It’s called the Kid Bucks game show.

Kids ages 5 to 15 are lining up to see the free interactive show. Nine kids are chosen out of a raffle to come on stage and play some wild and wacky games like a snowball race, cookie jar contest, and light saber frisbee toss.

The winners of the games spin the big wheel in hopes of getting inside the money box to catch as much cash as possible.

Kid Bucks host Bryan Weller tells us he has the best job in the world.

“The crowd makes this up,” said Weller. “And so far here at the West Virginia State Fair, we have such a wonderful audience. During the show we’re joking, we’re laughing … you know I have the best job in the world.”

The game show and raffle are free to all kids at the fair. The shows are daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30p.m.