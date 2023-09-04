BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — King Tut Drive-In restaurant closed its doors on August 29, after more than 70 years in business.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, the community pulled onto the King Tut lot one last time, to find memorabilia.

A tag sale of King Tut signs, dishes, cookware and more drew a crowd.

Some folks said they were looking for a bargain, but others said it was also about snagging a souvenir of the landmark restaurant.

“My uncle worked here for a lot of years, and I remember coming up here when he was working, like, with my mom, always like, getting food,” said Sarah Santamaria, who was at the sale. “I’d always see it growing up, and it’s just sad that it’s not here, anymore.”

King Tut workers said the community had bought most of the items King Tut owners Dave and Michelle McKay offered for sale, even memorabilia like clothes pins and a bathtub stopper.