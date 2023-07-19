FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Back to school shopping can cause a financial burden for many families, and a Fayette County Ministry is aiming to help alleviate that burden.

King’s Court Ministry will host a Family Giveaway at the Southern Appalachian Labor School in Beardsfork, Fayette County, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon.

Giveaway items include furniture, adult and children’s clothing, beauty supplies, home decor, toys, books and more, said event organizer Lisa Harrah.

Harrah said free children’s backpacks, filled with school supplies like paper, pencils, glue and other back-to-school necessities, will also be given away during the event.

“We know, now, everybody’s buying their backpacks and school supplies,” explained Harrah. “So, we just wanted to go ahead and do it now, so they wouldn’t have to worry about it. That’s one less thing. And if they come down there, they can probably get a whole wardrobe, for their kids, and that’d be another less thing.”

Harrah said the event is open and free to everyone. Kids must be present in order to receive a backpack.