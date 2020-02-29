Knights of Columbus holds Lenten Fish Fry Dinners

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — For the next six Fridays, the Knights of Columbus are hosting fish fry dinners in Greenbrier County.

The Knights of Columbus put on this dinner during the season of Lent when many Christians do not eat meat on Fridays.

Thomas Stoper, Deputy Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus, said the money raised at their Fish Fry will be donated to various causes throughout the year.

“We found this is a very community-oriented event,” Stoper said. “It’s not only the Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus, but it’s the community throughout here. We have people from Virginia that come every year.”

The dinner is held at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs. There is a raffle this year that features items from both Marshall and WVU.

Tickets for the dinner cost $12 for an adult, $15 for all you can eat in house, and $25 for a family of four.