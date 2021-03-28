Knights of Columbus: Tilapia Dinners to return April 9, 2021

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Tilapia Dinners are returning to White Sulphur Springs, courtesy of the Knights of Columbus. This year, the dinners will be “to go” style and prepared by a staff of volunteer chefs.

Dinners are $10 and include fried Tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, a roll, and a home baked dessert. You will also get a bottle of water, sauces, and utensils in addition to a map of White Sulphur Springs. The map will show picnic tables and shelters available to the public for them to sit and eat.

You can pick up the dinners in the parking lot of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church on Dry Creek Road in White Sulphur Springs. They will start serving dinners on April 9, 2021 and will run for six Fridays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, you can call the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley at 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus at 304-645-1373.