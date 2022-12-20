GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The holiday season is all about giving back to the community and that includes our furry friends too!

The Greenbrier County Humane Society is currently holding its 5th Kram the Kennel event.

The facility is accepting donations of all sorts, but Sarah Wiley who works with the Humane Society said there is something they would like to get under their tree this year for the animals.

“I would say that we could use some leashes,” said Wiley. “Either clip on or the slip leads, we treat the slip leads like gold here! So if you could give us some of those, that would be wonderful!”

The Kram the Kennel event runs through December 31st. They are accepting donations at the facility Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.