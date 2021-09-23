Kyle Petty Charity Ride makes stop in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVNS)–The Kyle Petty Charity Ride made its final stop of the three-day tour at the New River Gorge and showcased a surprise special guest.

The annual event d is all in an effort to raise funds for the petty family’s camp- Victory Junction. The Kyle Petty Charity ride made its return to the roads and West Virginia Thursday, September 23, 2021.

“For 2020 our big ride we were going to Phoenix and we had to postpone to 2020 to 2021,” Kyle Petty said. “Then that didn’t play out so we said let’s do a mini ride so we did the charity ride revival.”

The ride, all to raise funds for the Victory Junction camp, a camp for kids with chronic and terminal illnesses to attend free of charge.

“The Victory Junction camp is amazing,” Motor Marshall Mark Brown said. “Kids go there with terminal diseases cancer that kind of stuff, and it doesn’t cost them a dime. The money we raise for this helps send those kids to camp and to do that and to see that kid smile and to be treated normal, it warms your heart like you wouldn’t believe.”

The ride featured more than 70 motorcycles and 150 riders. The king himself, Richard Petty even made an appearance. He tells us having the riders all back together was an exciting feeling

“It’s just great we missed last year,” Richard Petty told us. “So, we brought back these guys have been on a bunch of trips every one of them is made at least five or six trips with us it’s just sort of a big homecoming. It’s worked out good”

The Petty’s are already looking forward to continuing their mission of the camp and planning next years ride.

“It’s been fantastic no matter what we brought our own sunshine,” Kyle Petty added. “So, next year we’re going to figure out what we’re going to do for our 2022 ride. We will regroup and who knows, maybe will come through here again.”

The camp was established in 2004 in memory of Kyle’s oldest son, Adam, who died in a racing accident. To date, the camp has served over 90,000 kids with chronic and terminal illnesses.