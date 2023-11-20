BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the last two decades, award-winning Beckley musical artist Lady D has brought the life and tunes of blues great Bessie Smith to local stages.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Lady D performs “The Lady and the Empress” at Tamarack Marketplace Theater.

The upcoming performance marks the show’s 20th anniversary.

Lady D said she got the idea for the show in an unusual way, while trying to decide which artist to feature in a show.

“An encyclopedia fell to the floor, opened to the page with Bessie Smith on it, and the rest is history,” said Lady D. “It’s been a ride with Bessie. She had such an interesting life, and she really opened doors.”

Charleston jazz pianist Bob Thompson will join Lady D onstage for “The Lady and the Empress.”

A matinee performance is at 3 p.m., with tickets available for $15.

An evening show opens at 6:30 p.m., with main entrance doors closing at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the evening show are $20.

Ticket information is available by calling 681-207-8878 or 304-590-1042 or by emailing ladie_d@hotmail.com