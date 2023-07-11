PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The lake at Glenwood Park in Mercer County recently closed after being completely overrun with algae.

The recreational lake at Glenwood Park is normally open to the public for kayaking, paddle boarding and other water sports.

Due to the massive algae buildup, however, park officials had to close off lake access until the lake can be fully restored.

Luckily, the algae is not a public health issue and other parts of the park are still open.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the water is already being tested in order to treat the algae properly and efficiently.

“I think one of the main issues is the fact that the lake is really shallow, and over the last 50 years, all the silt has come out of the mountain and has filled up that lake,” said Puckett. “Where the spillway area is, it’s only maybe a foot deep, and so that really allows the algae to come up and bloom well.”

The prevention plan is to reinforce the dam at Dan Hale Reservoir first, before moving to upgrade the flood walls at Glenwood Park.

“It’s actually going to get raised up at least a couple of feet, so it’s additional safety and security for everybody downstream,” said Puckett.

In the meantime, Puckett said they are using alternative solutions to try and keep chemicals out of the water as they treat the algae.

“They went out there and tried to chop some of it up and try to get it moving,” said Puckett. “If you can get it moving, it’ll be flushed down through the system and then you can go back and treat whatever is left in the blooms.”

Puckett said they plan to add a stronger embankment in the lake to prevent this from happening in the future. He also added that the Mercer County Commission would like to upgrade the boat ramp, putt-putt golf course and the park playground in the near future.