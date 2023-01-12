BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in February 2023.

On February 14, 2023, Raleigh County residents may make reservations by phone. On February 16, 2023, Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said non-residents may make reservations by phone. The Lake Stephens Campground is open from May 1, 2023 through Oct 31, 2023. The Marina is open from May 1, 2023 until September 30, 2023.

Twenty-nine new RV sites, which Williams said are bigger than the existing sites, open in May 2023.

In-person and online reservations may be made starting February 20, 2023, said Williams.

The number of campsites and boat slips available for reservation are listed below.

“Starting in the 2024 season, you can actually reserve a year in advance,” said Williams. “So, this coming May, if you came to Lake Stephens and you loved it, and you want to come back next year, right after that date, you can reserve that spot for the next year.”

Only short-term rentals are available. There is a waiting list for long-term RV reservations, she added.