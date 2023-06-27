BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Lake Stephens campers will soon have a reminder to watch their speed. The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Board agreed on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to buy a speed sign, mainly for use in the campground.

The speed limit at the campground, where children ride bikes and play, is five miles per hour.

The sign will monitor drivers’ speeds and cautions fast drivers to obey the speed limit.

“So, it shows your speed, and, if it’s over a certain speed, it will blink for you to slow down,” said Molly Williams, director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority. “And, it’s solar powered, and we can move it to other locations in the park, as we have issues.”

The sign costs $3,936 according to Williams.

The board approved more than $18,000 for improvements in Raleigh County parks during the meeting, including the sign.